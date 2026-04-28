Deal on: Chelsea open to negotiating €50m transfer, player keen on move

Marc Cucurella celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly open to negotiating the sale of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella amid interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer.

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Cucurella has been a key player for the Blues in recent times, overcoming a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge to become a solid and reliable defender for the team.

It now seems Barca are eyeing up Cucurella, and he’s opened the door to the move while Chelsea could also let him go for around €50m, according to Fichajes.

This seems like it could be a bit of a risk for Chelsea after what has been a largely disappointing season for the west Londoners.

Still, it also probably wouldn’t be worth keeping an unhappy player, so if Cucurella is keen to move to Barcelona, perhaps CFC can let him go and use the money to replace him.

Could players leave Chelsea this summer?

It could be a tough summer for Chelsea in terms of keeping important players, as it’s perhaps not surprising to see someone like Cucurella tempted by a new challenge.

This Chelsea project doesn’t seem to be working out as planned, with the owners frequently changing manager and making some questionable signings.

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With the team now looking unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, whilst facing a difficult-looking FA Cup final against Manchester City, it’s sure to go down as a highly disappointing campaign for the club.

If Cucurella is considering his future, then there will surely be doubts about others as well.

Enzo Fernandez could be one as he’s been linked with Manchester City by the Athletic, while there is also genuine interest in Cole Palmer from Manchester United.