Two major European clubs "monitoring" Chelsea misfit as transfer decision made

Nicolas Jackson in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly attracting interest from two giants of Italian football in the form of Juventus and AC Milan.

The Senegal international has struggled on loan at Bayern Munich this season and it seems the Bavarian giants won’t be keeping him once this spell comes to an end.

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That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has posted on X to provide an update on Jackson’s future, as Juve and Milan hover for the Chelsea misfit.

Nicolas Jackson set for Serie A transfer?

See below for details as it seems Jackson could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge for a move to Serie A once he’s back from Bayern…

?? Juventus are monitoring Nicolas #Jackson and can imagine a loan move. AC Milan are monitoring the situation as well. Jackson will return to Chelsea in the summer for now, as FC Bayern will not trigger the option to buy and a second loan is currently not planned. #CFC… pic.twitter.com/3W8i2OoAJh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 28, 2026

“Juventus are monitoring Nicolas #Jackson and can imagine a loan move,” Plettenberg posted.

“AC Milan are monitoring the situation as well. Jackson will return to Chelsea in the summer for now, as FC Bayern will not trigger the option to buy and a second loan is currently not planned.”

Chelsea surely won’t be keeping Jackson after his difficult spell in west London, while he’s also not done enough to impress whilst on loan with Bayern this season.

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It certainly seems like the best thing for the 24-year-old to try a new challenge elsewhere, and perhaps he’d find the step down to the Italian top flight is the best way for him to maximise his potential.