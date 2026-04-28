Tottenham’s campaign has descended into a full-blown medical emergency, with Dominic Solanke becoming the latest high-profile casualty to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The news, confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and The Telegraph, marks a devastating blow for a squad already decimated by long-term absences.
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The former Bournemouth striker, who arrived in North London with high expectations, has officially been sidelined with a grade-two hamstring injury.
With the Premier League reaching its final stretch, the recovery timeline makes it virtually impossible for the forward to feature again before the summer break.
Dominic Solanke out for the rest of the season
The injury occurred during a period where Solanke was beginning to find his rhythm as the focal point of the attack.
Romano took to X to share the grim update, noting that Spurs staff “expect it to be difficult to see him involved again this season.”
He posted the following update: “After Kudus, Cuti Romero and Xavi Simons, also Dominic Solanke’s season could be over.He’s has suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, as Telegraph reported. Spurs expect to be difficult to see him involved again this season.”
? After Kudus, Cuti Romero and Xavi Simons, also Dominic Solanke’s season could be over.
He’s has suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, as Telegraph reported. Spurs expect to be difficult to see him involved again this season. pic.twitter.com/uldIVgXhnN
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026
A grade-two tear typically requires a minimum of six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, effectively ending his maiden campaign at the club.
List of Tottenham injuries: Questions need to be asked
The loss of Solanke is not an isolated incident; it is merely the latest chapter in an unprecedented injury crisis at Hotspur Way.
The treatment room is now overflowing with key players whose seasons have ended prematurely.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Date of Injury
|Expected Return
|Games Missed
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Attacking Midfield
|Knee surgery
|12 May 2025
|1 May 2026
|51
|Mohammed Kudus
|Right Winger
|Hamstring injury
|4 Jan 2026
|—
|20
|Ben Davies
|Centre-Back
|Ankle surgery
|19 Jan 2026
|—
|16
|Wilson Odobert
|Left Winger
|Cruciate ligament tear
|10 Feb 2026
|—
|11
|Cristian Romero
|Centre-Back
|Knee injury
|12 Apr 2026
|12 Jun 2026
|7
|Xavi Simons
|Attacking Midfield
|Cruciate ligament tear
|25 Apr 2026
|1 May 2027
|5
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Goalkeeper
|Surgery
|23 Mar 2026
|—
|3
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Central Midfield
|Shoulder injury
|13 Apr 2026
|—
|2
|Destiny Udogie
|Left-Back
|Muscle injury
|20 Apr 2026
|4 May 2026
|2
|Dominic Solanke
|Forward
|—
|25 Apr 2026
|—
|—
List of Tottenham injuries via Transfermarkt
With key defenders like Destiny Udogie also fighting for fitness, the sheer volume of soft-tissue and structural injuries has sparked intense debate about who needs to be held responsible.
Many fans have called for the overhaul of the entire medical team, specially after what they witnessed during the Simons injury, who has also been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL.
If Tottenham are to compete at the highest level in 2026/27, a thorough internal review of their conditioning department appears inevitable.
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