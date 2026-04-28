(Photo by Lewis Storey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s campaign has descended into a full-blown medical emergency, with Dominic Solanke becoming the latest high-profile casualty to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The news, confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and The Telegraph, marks a devastating blow for a squad already decimated by long-term absences.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former Bournemouth striker, who arrived in North London with high expectations, has officially been sidelined with a grade-two hamstring injury.

With the Premier League reaching its final stretch, the recovery timeline makes it virtually impossible for the forward to feature again before the summer break.

Dominic Solanke out for the rest of the season

The injury occurred during a period where Solanke was beginning to find his rhythm as the focal point of the attack.

Romano took to X to share the grim update, noting that Spurs staff “expect it to be difficult to see him involved again this season.”

He posted the following update: “After Kudus, Cuti Romero and Xavi Simons, also Dominic Solanke’s season could be over.He’s has suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, as Telegraph reported. Spurs expect to be difficult to see him involved again this season.”

? After Kudus, Cuti Romero and Xavi Simons, also Dominic Solanke’s season could be over. He’s has suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, as Telegraph reported. Spurs expect to be difficult to see him involved again this season. pic.twitter.com/uldIVgXhnN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026

A grade-two tear typically requires a minimum of six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, effectively ending his maiden campaign at the club.

List of Tottenham injuries: Questions need to be asked

The loss of Solanke is not an isolated incident; it is merely the latest chapter in an unprecedented injury crisis at Hotspur Way.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The treatment room is now overflowing with key players whose seasons have ended prematurely.

Player Position Injury Date of Injury Expected Return Games Missed Dejan Kulusevski Attacking Midfield Knee surgery 12 May 2025 1 May 2026 51 Mohammed Kudus Right Winger Hamstring injury 4 Jan 2026 — 20 Ben Davies Centre-Back Ankle surgery 19 Jan 2026 — 16 Wilson Odobert Left Winger Cruciate ligament tear 10 Feb 2026 — 11 Cristian Romero Centre-Back Knee injury 12 Apr 2026 12 Jun 2026 7 Xavi Simons Attacking Midfield Cruciate ligament tear 25 Apr 2026 1 May 2027 5 Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Surgery 23 Mar 2026 — 3 Pape Matar Sarr Central Midfield Shoulder injury 13 Apr 2026 — 2 Destiny Udogie Left-Back Muscle injury 20 Apr 2026 4 May 2026 2 Dominic Solanke Forward — 25 Apr 2026 — —

List of Tottenham injuries via Transfermarkt

With key defenders like Destiny Udogie also fighting for fitness, the sheer volume of soft-tissue and structural injuries has sparked intense debate about who needs to be held responsible.

Many fans have called for the overhaul of the entire medical team, specially after what they witnessed during the Simons injury, who has also been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL.

If Tottenham are to compete at the highest level in 2026/27, a thorough internal review of their conditioning department appears inevitable.