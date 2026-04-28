Erling Haaland reacts to PSG-Bayern with snapchat post that may be aimed at Arsenal

(Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has sparked a social media frenzy following the Champions League semi-final thriller between PSG and Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian superstar posted a three-word message on his Snapchat that many believe is a pointed jab at Premier League rivals Arsenal and their defensive style of play.

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Erling Haaland’s social media praise for PSG-Bayern goal-fest

Haaland shared a photo of his television screen during the closing stages of the match at the Parc des Princes, with the scoreline at 5-3 in favor of the hosts (the match eventually finished 5-4). His caption was simple yet loaded: “This is football.”

The match itself was a masterclass in attacking transition and relentless intent. Featuring star turns from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele for PSG, and a fighting response from Bayern’s Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, the encounter was a stark contrast to the tactical stalemates often seen in recent games.

By labeling the nine-goal spectacle as the “true” form of the sport, Haaland appeared to be celebrating the chaotic, offensive-minded nature of continental football.

However, in the context of recent domestic clashes, with fans online were quick to interpret the post as a subtle dig at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who have often utilised a more rigid and defensive approach.

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Arsenal are set to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow in the second Champions League semi-final clash that is expected to be exact opposite of the PSG-Bayern thriller.