Erling Haaland reacts to PSG-Bayern with snapchat post that may be aimed at Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has sparked a social media frenzy following the Champions League semi-final thriller between PSG and Bayern Munich.
The Norwegian superstar posted a three-word message on his Snapchat that many believe is a pointed jab at Premier League rivals Arsenal and their defensive style of play.
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Erling Haaland’s social media praise for PSG-Bayern goal-fest
Haaland shared a photo of his television screen during the closing stages of the match at the Parc des Princes, with the scoreline at 5-3 in favor of the hosts (the match eventually finished 5-4). His caption was simple yet loaded: “This is football.”
Erling Haaland: “This is football”. ??? pic.twitter.com/9yWDE9HAIy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026
The match itself was a masterclass in attacking transition and relentless intent. Featuring star turns from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele for PSG, and a fighting response from Bayern’s Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, the encounter was a stark contrast to the tactical stalemates often seen in recent games.
By labeling the nine-goal spectacle as the “true” form of the sport, Haaland appeared to be celebrating the chaotic, offensive-minded nature of continental football.
However, in the context of recent domestic clashes, with fans online were quick to interpret the post as a subtle dig at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who have often utilised a more rigid and defensive approach.
Mikel Arteta’s passive style under the microscope ahead of Atletico clash
Arsenal are set to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow in the second Champions League semi-final clash that is expected to be exact opposite of the PSG-Bayern thriller.
Mikel Arteta’s side and Diego Simeone’s Atletico share a reputation for prioritising defensive solidity and low-block resilience.
Arsenal have conceded just five goals in 12 European matches this campaign, a testament to their passive but effective defensive structure.
For now, the Norwegian has let his social media do the talking as the world waits to see if the Arteta ball can yield the same success as the fireworks witnessed in Paris.
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