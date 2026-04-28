(Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport / Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Manchester United have secured a massive victory off the pitch as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that “phenomenal” midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has agreed to a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The “Here We Go” confirmation marks the end of speculation regarding the midfielder’s future, tying him to the club for the next five seasons.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fabrizio Romano: Kobbie Mainoo agrees new long-term contract with Manchester United

According to Romano, the agreement is officially in place after weeks of negotiations.

The Italian journalist revealed that Mainoo has agreed to every detail of the proposal, which includes a significant increase in salary reflecting his status as a vital first-team player.

In an update on X, Romano said:

“Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester United together for the next five years is here we go. The agreement is done over a new contract and is set to be signed in the upcoming days.

“Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester United official announcement expected before the end of the season. Kobbie has agreed to every detail of the new contract and now the deal is in place.

“It’s a really important news for Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo has been doing fantastic for United since Michael Carrick has arrived playing and starting every single game and now accepting a better contract with an increase in salary and ready to be part of the Manchester United project for present and the future. Official soon.”

??? Kobbie Mainoo 2031: here we go. ? pic.twitter.com/ZUiH3d77QQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026

Mainoo has turned his future around at Man United

The news completes a remarkable turnaround for the 20-year-old.

It is hard to believe that Mainoo was reportedly on the verge of leaving during the January transfer window after struggling to find playing time under Ruben Amorim.

However, the arrival of Michael Carrick as manager proved to be the turning point.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Carrick, a legendary United midfielder himself, immediately recognised Mainoo’s press-resistance and vision.

Since the managerial change, Mainoo has started every single game, becoming the first name on the teamsheet.

Under Carrick’s mentorship, Mainoo has evolved from a fringe prospect into one of the first names on the teamsheet.

By accepting this improved deal, Mainoo has signaled his complete belief in the direction the club is heading.

With the “Here We Go” delivered, United fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their midfield diamond is staying home.