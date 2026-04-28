(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have received a significant boost ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter with Aston Villa this weekend.

Following social media speculation regarding a potential hamstring issue, prominent club correspondent Alasdair Gold has confirmed that French forward Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be available for selection.

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Gold moved quickly to dispel the rumors on X, formerly Twitter, stating that suggestions of an injury were “wide of the mark.”

For head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the news provides a rare glimmer of positivity in what has otherwise been a bruising week on the medical front.

Randal Kolo Muani fit to face Aston Villa

The availability of Kolo Muani is vital as Spurs travel to Villa Park on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who recently featured in the 1-0 win over Wolves, had been the subject of concern among the fanbase after reports from fringe “in the know” accounts suggested he had suffered a muscle tear.

However, with Gold pouring cold water on those claims, Kolo Muani is set to lead the line. Taking to social meida, he posted:

“No issue for Randal Kolo Muani and he’s expected to be available to face Villa this weekend. Suggestions of a hamstring injury believed to be wide of the mark.”

No issue for Randal Kolo Muani and he's expected to be available to face Villa this weekend. Suggestions of a hamstring injury believed to be wide of the mark. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 28, 2026

While he has struggled for consistent goals this season, netting just once in the Premier League, his work rate and ability to stretch defenses will be essential against Unai Emery’s high line.

In a season where Spurs are fighting to climb out of the bottom half after a difficult 2026 start, having their marquee forward available is a necessity.

Tottenham short on attackers as injury list grows

Kolo Muani’s availability is a big relief, specially after the devastating news surrounding Xavi Simons.

The Dutch playmaker has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, as well as the upcoming World Cup, after rupturing his ACL against Wolves.

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Simons is just the latest name in an injury crisis that is threatening to derail the club’s campaign.

De Zerbi is currently without a staggering number of first-team regulars, including: Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert.

With the attacking options stretched to their absolute limit, the pressure on Kolo Muani to deliver a match-winning performance this Sunday has never been higher.