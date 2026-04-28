Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Napoli defender, Sam Beukema.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on the player and has been monitoring the 25-year-old defender’s progress for some time. Liverpool has a strong Dutch contingent at the club, which could help convince the 25-year-old defender to join.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli is willing to sanction his departure.

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Arne Slot wants Sam Beukema

Slot has already informed Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes of his admiration for Beukema. Slot also tried to sign the player while he was at Feyenoord.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Italian football, and he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well. Beukema has previously claimed Slot is “one of the best coaches in Europe”.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, he could cost in excess of £30 million. Liverpool has the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal in the summer.

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Beukema to replace Konate?

Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract in the summer and has not yet signed an extension with Liverpool. They will need to replace him properly if he decides to move on.

Beukema has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be a quality replacement for the French international.

Liverpool is among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be attractive for any player. However, the 25-year-old Netherlands International is playing for the Italian champions, and he’s competing at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince him.