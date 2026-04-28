(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has sent a clear message to the Anfield hierarchy: sign Michael Olise immediately.

Following the Frenchman’s electric performance in the first half of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final against PSG, Pennant took to social media to demand that the Reds prioritise the winger as the definitive successor to Mohamed Salah.

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Olise, who has been in scintillating form since his move to the Bundesliga, was the standout performer at the Parc des Princes.

His 41st-minute stunner capped off a dominant first-half display, where his vision and technical flair left the PSG defense in tatters.

Pennant tells Liverpool to sign Michael Olise as Salah replacement

Writing on X, Pennant did not mince words regarding Liverpool’s summer recruitment strategy.

Pennant posted: “Liverpool go out and get Olise right now, at all costs. There is your replacement for Mo Salah. AT ALL COSTS. Any amount plus Gakpo.”

Liverpool go out and get Olise right now, at all costs. There is your replacement for Mo salah. AT ALL COSTS. Any amount plus gakpo. — Jermaine Pennant (@pennant83) April 28, 2026

With Mohamed Salah set to leave the club at the end of the season, the need for a left-footed right-winger of elite caliber is huge.

Olise’s age (24) and current output, boasting 19 goals and 29 assists across all competitions this season (40 goals in 102 games for Bayern Munich), makes him the most logical candidate to fill the void.

Michael Olise is not for sale

However, Liverpool’s pursuit of the French international will not be easy.

Despite the growing noise from Merseyside, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has shut down any possibility of a summer departure.

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Speaking to ZDF ahead of the PSG clash, Eberl was emphatic about Olise’s future at the Allianz Arena.

“Absolutely. For us, there is not a second of thinking about it. He is developing excellently,” Eberl stated, before describing the playmaker as “absolutely untouchable.”

? Bayern director Eberl: “Michel Olise is absolutely untouchable”. “No chance, we didn’t think about it not even for a second”, told ZDF. pic.twitter.com/Ix72Qgqri0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2026

Under manager Vincent Kompany, Olise has become the star man of a Bayern side.

With a contract that keeps him in Munich long-term, it would likely take a world-record fee for a winger to even bring Bayern to the negotiating table.