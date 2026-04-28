Video: Luis Diaz scores absolutely sensational goal in *nine*-goal PSG-Bayern thriller

Luis Diaz in action for Bayern Munich vs PSG (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has scored one of the best goals of the night in what has been an absolutely crazy game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

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It’s 5-4 to PSG at the time of writing, but with a few minutes left to go it’s very hard to predict how this one is going to end as both sides produce some absolutely sublime football at the Parc des Princes.

Diaz has been a joy to watch as he so often is, and the control, composure, and quality of his finish from a delightful pass by Harry Kane surely makes his strike the best goal of the evening…

IT'S FIVE-FOUR! ? After a VAR check, Diaz's strike stands! ? pic.twitter.com/tuU2wBvo7O — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

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Luis Diaz puts Bayern Munich back in the game against PSG

Diaz timed his run perfectly, even if there was an initial VAR check for offside, with the goal eventually given as Bayern bounced back after finding themselves 5-2 down not that long before.

Dayot Upamecano pulled one back shortly before Diaz’s effort, which has made this a real game again.

Remarkably, there’s also still a whole second leg to play at the Allianz Arena next week as well!

Bayern were probably the slight favourites before this game, and if they can go back to Germany next week just a goal behind then they may still feel they can get the result they need at home to make it into the Champions League final.

PSG are the reigning European champions, though, and remain every bit as good as they were when they stormed to the trophy last season.