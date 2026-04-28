Fabrizio Romano says Man United have already agreed personal terms with one transfer target

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Chelsea (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly already have an agreement on personal terms with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils tried to sign Baleba last summer and reached an agreement with the player at that time, which is seemingly still valid.

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In a further boost for Man Utd, Romano added in the latest episode of his Here We Go podcast that Brighton’s asking price for the Cameroon international should be slightly lower this summer.

See the video below as Romano discusses Baleba to United and other latest transfer news as we edge closer to the summer…

“Names like Carlos Baleba remain absolutely valid on Manchester United’s shortlist,” Romano said.

“They don’t want to do completely crazy things. So they have to find the right balance. On the other side, the other name of Carlos Baleba could be way less expensive because at the moment the understanding is that Baleba would not be worth as he was one year ago, 90, 100 million he’s going to be less than this but he already has an agreement on personal terms with Manchester United since summer 2025.

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“In August 2025 Baleba says yes to Manchester United. So he remains very keen on a move to United – even more now with Champions League football getting closer.”

Is Carlos Baleba the right fit for Manchester United?

Baleba has often looked like one of the most impressive young midfielders in the Premier League, and Brighton have a great recent history of developing talents like this.

However, there’s also no doubt that the 22-year-old has suffered a dip in his form this season, so it could be a bit of a risk moving for him now, especially as he could still cost a lot of money, even if it’s a bit less than before…

Carlos Baleba TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ** Performance ** Achievements *** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

Read more about how our Transfer Fit rating scores are calculated here!

Still, Baleba is young and could still improve, so could be a smart signing to strengthen a position MUFC will clearly need reinforcements in.