Manchester United have an unhappy player (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has had an outstanding loan spell with Barcelona, and they have an option to make the move permanent.

However, Barcelona have not yet agreed to pay the €30 million asking price for the England international.

According to Ben Jacobs, they have suggested a second loan deal for the England International, but Manchester United want to sell him permanently. They do not want to lower the asking price for him either.

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Can Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford?

Jacobs wrote on X: “As revealed in January, Barcelona suggested a second loan of Marcus Rashford. Rashford wants to stay and has already agreed terms. Still no breakthrough in talks with Manchester United, leading to suggestions of cooled interest and Barcelona looking at other options. “Yet the idea of Barcelona signing Rashford hasn’t ended. Remains a chance it happens on the right terms. As of now, Manchester United not budging on the €30m option to buy, needing to be paid.”

The player is keen on a permanent move to Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He does not have a future at Manchester United, and returning to the English club does not make any sense for him. Manchester United will be hoping to get rid of the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club is willing to accept the demands for him.

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Rashford would be a superb addition

He has been an important player for this season, and there is no doubt that he could be a key player going forward as well.

His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles and compete at a high level makes him an asset for the team. He can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates as well.

Rashford has 13 goals and 13 assists to his name this season. The €30 million asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He should be able to easily justify the investment.

However, Barcelona is facing financial constraints and needs to improve multiple areas of the team. Therefore, they are hoping to sign the England international on a bargain. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.