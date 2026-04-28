Video: Michael Olise scores solo stunner that will have Liverpool fans drooling

Michael Olise scores for Bayern against PSG (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michael Olise has scored a stunning solo goal for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

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The France international is having a superb season and he continued to show why he’s becoming regarded as one of the best players on the planet with his strike against PSG tonight.

Liverpool are one of the clubs to be linked with Olise in recent times, with TEAMtalk claiming the Reds are really keen, which makes sense given their need to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

Michael Olise goal video from PSG vs Bayern thriller

Well, Bayern are surely not going to let this guy go any time soon after he worked his magic again in some style tonight…

STOP THAT OLISE! ? It's 2-2 in Paris & we're not even at half-time ? pic.twitter.com/GYhSay9SD6 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

Olise has been producing big moments like this all season, with the 24-year-old now on 23 goals and 26 assists in total.

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Liverpool fans will no doubt be dreaming of having a talent like this in their attack, but with every performance like this he’s surely just becoming more and more unaffordable and unrealistic for the Merseyside giants.

Olise has been a constant threat for Bayern all evening, though they trail 3-2 at half time in what has been a crazy start to this semi-final at the Parc des Princes.

How many more goals will we see in this tie given that we have a second half still to play tonight, and then next week’s second leg at the Allianz Arena?