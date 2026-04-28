Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts during the game against Galatasaray (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah picked up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Egyptian is set to leave the club at the end of the season, and fans were expecting him to return to action quickly so that they could give him the farewell he deserved. However, the Egyptian national team’s director has now confirmed that Salah will miss the remaining matches of the Premier League campaign.

He said (h/t Ben Dinnery): “He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks ​of treatment.”

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Mohamed Salah has been exceptional

The 33-year-old has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining in 2017, helping them win several major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the club’s history and one of the best Premier League imports. The development will be a huge disappointment to Liverpool fans who had hoped to see him in action in the remaining four matches of the Premier League campaign.

The situation will be deflating for the player as well. It remains to be seen whether he can recover quickly in time for the upcoming World Cup.

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Salah injury another blow for Reds

This has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, and they have suffered multiple injury setbacks. Alexander Isak has been out most of the season with an injury he picked up against Tottenham earlier, and Hugo Ekitike has recently suffered an Achilles injury, which will keep him out for several months.

The blow to Salah has further added to the misery of the defending Premier League champions. They are fighting for Champions League qualification, and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out important results in the upcoming matches without him.