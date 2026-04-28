PSG 5-4 Bayern was the game of the season, but Arsenal will be licking their lips at that defending

Ousmane Dembele and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Grimm, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

PSG’s 5-4 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday night was undoubtedly one of the games of the season in terms of sheer end-to-end entertainment.

But does it, as so much of social media would have you think, spell bad news for Arsenal in the Champions League? I’m not so convinced.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s an absolute joy watching elite attacking players expressing themselves like this – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue at one end, and Michael Olise and Luis Diaz at the other is as good as anything in world football right now.

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But those rushing to condemn the Premier League, and particularly Arsenal, for moving away from this kind of football to a more tactical and defensive-minded game that has dominated in England this season, would do well not to overlook some important factors at play here.

Why PSG and Bayern look so much better than Premier League sides

Free-flowing attacking football is a luxury Arsenal and other Premier League teams can’t afford. Even Manchester City haven’t really played like their old selves for much of this season, and found Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final a tougher opponent than PSG or Bayern face in most of their domestic matches.

Bayern have already won the Bundesliga, as they do most seasons without any opposition, while PSG will probably come out on top again in Ligue 1 this term, as you’d expect for two clubs whose wage bills dwarf what their so-called competition in these leagues can spend.

In that context, it’s no surprise that Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany can afford to focus on the kind of freedom and self expression we all want to see from the best attacking players in the Premier League, but there’s little need for control and discipline when your nearest challengers are probably about on a par with mid-table sides like Brentford.

Case-in-point: Arsenal beat Bayern 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the league phase of this competition earlier this season and Harry Kane didn’t have a single shot. Not so easy when you’re not playing against the likes of Hamburg and St Pauli, is it, Harry?

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Where’s the defending?

“Five-four is a hockey score, not a football score,” Jose Mourinho said back in 2004 after a particularly crazy North London Derby. “In a three-against-three training match, if the score reaches 5-4 I send the players back to the dressing rooms as they are not defending properly. So to get a result like that in a game of 11 against 11 is disgraceful.”

So, let’s be real, if Bayern or PSG defend like this against Arsenal in the Champions League final, then the Gunners are in with a serious shout.

Don’t get angry at me yet – I’m not saying it’s a guaranteed win for Arsenal, and it would be unwise to even make them the automatic favourites against Atletico Madrid.

But don’t let a vastly entertaining game cloud your judgement – these are great players, yes, but they are still being allowed to look far better than they are because they’re not being tested week in, week out the way the best players in the Premier League are. And Arsenal have already shown they can shut them down if their defence is at its best.

Far from being a warning for Arsenal if they go through against Atletico Madrid, this game tonight just shows there’s a perfectly winnable final ahead for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arguably the tougher test might come against the more defensive-minded Diego Simeone in Madrid tomorrow night.