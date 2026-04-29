€75m release clause: Man United & City on alert for "ideal" transfer opportunity

Alan Varela in action for Porto vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both eyeing up a potential transfer move for Porto midfielder Alan Varela this summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed during his time with Porto, having also previously caught the eye at former club Boca Juniors.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Having shown he can make the step up to playing in Europe, one imagines Varela might now be keen to develop further and test himself in a more competitive league like the Premier League.

Alan Varela release clause puts United and City on alert

With a €75m release clause in his contract, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, it seems Varela is on the radar of the two Manchester clubs as we edge closer to the next transfer window…

EXCL: Alan Varela is attracting serious interest, with Porto setting a €75m release clause.? ?Man City view the Argentine as a Rodri replacement if he moves on, while Man Utd see him as the ideal successor to Casemiro.@Ekremkonur & @Sportsboomcom https://t.co/oYUXUPCHiO https://t.co/Idpjlvkw7Q — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 29, 2026

The reporter posted the following on X: “Alan Varela is attracting serious interest, with Porto setting a €75m release clause. Man City view the Argentine as a Rodri replacement if he moves on, while Man Utd see him as the ideal successor to Casemiro.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Varela certainly seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead, as he looks more than good enough to be on the list alongside the other midfielders United and City have been linked with in recent times.

Where should Alan Varela move next?

Varela may well have some tempting offers available to him this summer, and we’ll perhaps see other big clubs joining the race for the Argentine’s signature before too long.

Porto have often sold their best players to elite European sides if the money is right, but one imagines they’ll insist on Varela’s release clause being met.

That means he’s going to be one of the more expensive options on the market, so not necessarily the safest investment when there’ll also be proven Premier League players worth looking at as well.