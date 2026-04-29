Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spain, Mikel Arteta has already phoned the Argentine striker to register his interest, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him.

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Arsenal could use Julian Alvarez

Even though they have Viktor Gyokeres at their disposal, the Swedish International has not been prolific enough. Also, his overall game needs a lot of refinement. Arsenal need someone who can lead the line, score goals consistently, and create opportunities for his teammates in the final third.

The South American is a complete forward who could be the ideal acquisition for the North London outfit. He knows the Premier League well from his time at Manchester City, and he could make an immediate impact.

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Alvarez could transform Arsenal

He has 19 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up nine assists along the way as well. He is also quite effective from direct free kicks, and Alvarez could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Arsenal have a formidable defensive unit and a reasonably good midfield. However, they need more quality in the final third. They need to invest in a reliable striker and a quality winger. Alvarez could make a big difference for them. He is at the peak of his career, and according to the report, he is looking for a more ambitious project.

Arsenal will certainly have more resources than Atletico Madrid, and they are more likely to sign the top-quality players needed to compete regularly with elite clubs. It would not be a surprise if he’s attracted to the idea of returning to England.