"A problem" - Scholes highlights major issue as Arsenal star struggles without this teammate

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has hit out at Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard for being too dependent on teammate Bukayo Saka.

In a discussion with fellow Manchester United legend Gary Neville, Scholes claimed that the Arsenal captain has struggled due to the absence of his midfield teammate for so much of this season.

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“Saka not being there is a problem because I think Odegaard does connect well with Saka,” Scholes stated on The Overlap.

“I don’t think he will have quite that connection with Viktor Gyokeres, because he’s not that type of a player. Possibly with Kai Havertz, he could have it.”

Saka has just returned to the squad after a brief hiatus. The 24-year-old’s injury struggles have long been a concern for Arsenal fans; last season, he missed 21 games with a torn hamstring. This season, he has been beset with more hamstring issues, a hip problem and an Achilles injury – although Arteta has been typically cautious about revealing the details of his latest issue, saying only that “it’s something that he was carrying for a while”.

His return to play brought with it a win against Newcastle, which saw the Gunners back in contention for the top spot in the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard role needs a rethink

The concern is that, without Saka, Odegaard’s position is flawed.

Scholes argued that the Norwegian midfielder “isn’t playing his position properly.”

Discussing the Newcastle game, Scholes went on: “Half the time I saw him in the first 20 minutes he was almost the deepest man. That football, it’s just bulls***.”

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“You wonder why there’s no flow in your team when he’s behind Martin Zubimendi, he’s behind Declan Rice. How can you get connections there?”

Pressed on whether the poor positioning was the fault of Arteta or the player himself, Scholes answered: “Whether they’ve been told that or not, Odegaard is a No. 10, Odegaard connects your midfield to your forward play.”

Martin Odegaard could still be key to Arsenal success

Despite Scholes’ criticism, the Arsenal captain will likely play an important role in the coming weeks. He has been a key figure in the squad’s success under Arteta, named as the club’s Player of the Season in 2023 and 2024.

Having had a difficult season with injuries, he has only made 22 appearances so far, down from 30 in the previous season, and down from 37 in 22-23. While he’s undeniably had a tricky season, if he and Saka can stay fit, we may well see the pair prove themselves to be instrumental in the next few games.