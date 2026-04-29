Deal progressing: PSG have "intensified" efforts to sign Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal and PSG club badges (Photo by Jamie McDonald, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly seem to be making progress on a potential transfer move for Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The talented young Frenchman has long looked one of the biggest prospects in Europe’s big five leagues, with Arsenal mentioned to us as one of his main admirers.

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Still, we’ve also previously reported for the Daily Briefing about PSG being alongside a long list of elite sides such as Manchester United and Liverpool in also eyeing Bouaddi.

Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer latest

Now the latest is that PSG have intensified their efforts to win the race for the 18-year-old in recent weeks, as per the X post from journalist Abdellah Boulma below…

?Le PSG avance en coulisses sur le dossier Ayyoub Bouaddi. L’intérêt s’est intensifié ces dernières semaines, avec plusieurs prises de renseignements et la présentation d’un projet sportif au joueur du LOSC. Les échanges se poursuivent mais Olivier Letang se montre exigeant

..À… — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) April 29, 2026

The post translates as: “PSG is making progress behind the scenes on the Ayyoub Bouaddi file. Interest has intensified in recent weeks, with several inquiries and the presentation of a sports project to the LOSC player. Discussions are ongoing, but Olivier Letang is proving demanding ..To be continued.”

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This certainly looks like a deal that could be a good fit for all parties involved, as PSG have tended to do well with signing top young French players in recent times and building around them.

However, there is also a lot of competition in that PSG midfield, with Bouaddi perhaps unlikely to start regularly when Luis Enrique also has the likes of Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Warren Zaire-Emery to choose from in that position.

Arsenal dealt Ayyoub Bouaddi blow

This could be a blow for Arsenal, who would surely be able to give Bouaddi more of a key role straight away next season.

Mikel Arteta has Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in midfield at the moment, but he’s barely been able to rotate this term due to seemingly not trusting Christian Norgaard very much.

That could surely have allowed Bouaddi to come in and play a part pretty quickly, with the teenager perhaps then ideal to eventually replace the likes of Rice and Zubimendi as first choice once they get older and past their peak.