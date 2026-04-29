Report: Club eyeing new target after ending interest in signing Chelsea forward

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after deciding not to keep on-loan Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

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Vlahovic is nearing the end of his contract at Juve so could be a good bargain option on the market to give Bayern more cover for Harry Kane up front.

Jackson has filled that role this season since joining on loan from Chelsea last summer, but Florian Plettenberg has recently reported that the Bundesliga giants have decided not to extend his stay beyond the end of this campaign…

?? Juventus are monitoring Nicolas #Jackson and can imagine a loan move. AC Milan are monitoring the situation as well. Jackson will return to Chelsea in the summer for now, as FC Bayern will not trigger the option to buy and a second loan is currently not planned. #CFC… pic.twitter.com/3W8i2OoAJh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 28, 2026

Plettenberg also added in his post on X that Juventus themselves are among the clubs interested in Jackson, so he could end up replacing Vlahovic in Turin.

According to Fichajes, Bayern are keen on the Serbia international to come in and add depth to their list of options up front next season, and it certainly seems like a deal with some potential.

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What next for Dusan Vlahovic?

A lot has been written about Vlahovic in recent weeks and months as it’s not quite clear what the future holds for the 26-year-old.

Dusan Vlahovic Games Goals 2021/22 21 9 2022/23 42 14 2023/24 38 18 2024/25 44 17 2025/26 19 6

Vlahovic looked like an exciting young talent at former club Fiorentina, but he hasn’t quite lived up to his potential at Juventus.

This has occasionally seen Vlahovic linked with big clubs like Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk, but it was also recently claimed that he could be close to signing a new Juventus contract, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Even if Vlahovic has his qualities, it currently seems unlikely that he’d be an automatic starter at a top club, so perhaps a bench role at Bayern or somewhere similar could be his best bet.