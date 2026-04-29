David Moyes is seeking additions to his Everton squad. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been hugely disappointing, scoring just once for the London club this season.

There have been rumours that Chelsea want to replace Delap this summer.

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Chelsea wants to sell Liam Delap

Chelsea are looking to get rid of him in the summer, and they will look to recoup the £30 million they paid for him. According to a report from Football Insider, Everton is interested in signing the player, and they could provide him with an exit route.

They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and Delap could be ideal. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Ipswich Town. A fresh start could be ideal for the talented young striker. Regular football at Everton could bring out the best in him. It could help him regain his form and confidence.

Chelsea is set to bring Emanuel Emegha to the club from Strasbourg in the summer, and he will compete with Joao Pedro for the starting spot.

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Delap could thrive at Everton

It makes sense for the 23-year-old striker to move on in search of regular playing time. Everton have shown improvement this season, and they are pushing for a place in Europe. They could be an attractive destination for Delap.

It will be interesting to see if Everton is willing to pay the asking price for him. They will hope to sign him for a knockdown fee, given his situation at Chelsea. They are fully aware that Chelsea wants to get rid of him, and his performances have been underwhelming. It seems unlikely they will want to pay £30 million for the striker.