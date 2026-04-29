Jeremy Doku of Manchester City runs with the ball while under pressure from Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on April 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Ibrahim Maza from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old playmaker, and they could look to make a move in the summer.

Maza has impressed in Germany with Leverkusen, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well. He has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

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Ibrahim Maza would be a long-term asset

Maza can play as an attacking or central midfielder. He will add creativity and goals from the middle of the park. Manchester City could certainly use someone with his skill set. They have yet to properly replace Kevin De Bruyne, and they are likely to lose Bernardo Silva at the end of the season as well. They need more creativity in the middle of the park.

The 20-year-old could be a long-term acquisition for them, and Pep Guardiola could groom him into a future star.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need more creativity from the middle of the park as well. They have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez for goals and creativity from the midfield. The Argentina International has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and they will need to fill the creative void after his departure.

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Where will Maza end up?

Maza has five goals and six assists this season. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 20-year-old to join the club.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea or Manchester City could be exciting for Maza, especially if they are prepared to offer him a key role in the starting lineup.

Leverkusen could demand a premium for him as well. He has a contract with them until 2030. It remains to be seen where he ends up.