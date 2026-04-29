Talks planned: Chelsea to approach two more managers over vacancy

Chelsea FC logo outside Stamford Bridge (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly planning to approach two more managers over the vacancy at Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Phillips.

Reporting via his Substack, Phillips says Chelsea have already had initial contacts with the representatives of the likes of Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso.

And now it seems the Blues will also contact the agents of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac.

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Kovac has apparently been looked at before by Chelsea, according to Phillips, while the other names look like tempting options due to their availability.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid earlier this season, while Glasner is leaving Palace at the end of this season, and Iraola will also be on his way out of Bournemouth at the same time.

What does Chelsea’s next manager need?

Managing Chelsea almost looks like an impossible job at the moment as the club have had an air of chaos under this current ownership.

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The west London giants were a very different animal under Roman Abramovich, often simply hiring the best managers and signing the best players with the aim of delivering major trophies in the here and now.

This CFC project, however, is built around young players and a long-term project, but the frequent manager sackings and poor signings have complicated matters.

Whoever comes in next for Chelsea needs to be ready to work in this environment, with the expectation that they’ll be able to help young players improve and deal with a large squad.

On top of that, whoever comes in at Chelsea will need to cope with an increasingly frustrated and impatient fanbase, who don’t seem to be aligned with what the owners are trying to do.

While there are several top managers out there, it’s arguably a very different challenge to what they’ve had to deal with in their most recent jobs.