Image via: CBS.

Arsenal prepare to lock horns with Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final clash.



The Gunners are hoping to qualify for the Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

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While the Gunners’ recent domestic form has been a bit of a bumpy ride, club legend Thierry Henry has publicly stepped up to defend his former team’s gritty, defensive tactical shift, insisting that grinding out results completely trumps beautiful football at this high-stakes stage of the competition.

If you look closely at Arsenal’s season, they haven’t exactly been playing the free-flowing, expansive style that football purists want to see, something they got in abundance in the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich semifinal.

Arsenal have made it a habit of defensive approach

A highly nervy, chaotic 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend perfectly highlighted their current blueprint, suffering through matches and doing just enough to secure the win.

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However, when it comes to facing Diego Simeone’s notoriously stubborn Atletico Madrid, the Gunners actually boast a surprisingly devastating track record this year.

Back during the league phase of the competition in November, Arsenal completely dismantled the Spanish giants 4-0 at the Emirates.

Speaking to his colleagues on CBS Sports, as reported by The Standard, Henry delivered a refreshingly honest take on Arteta’s approach.

“Atletico lost at The Emirates, I think it was 4-0 in the league phase, which doesn’t tell you a lot but it tells you it’s a game where we created, actually.

“But it will be different. The win, Arsenal against Newcastle, in terms of how we played wasn’t outstanding but it’s way better to go into that game with a win against Newcastle.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen tomorrow. It’s not so much what I want to see, people are expecting or wanting Arsenal to play a certain way now, they didn’t the whole year. Why do you want them now to just go forward and start to create?

“They play a certain way, Mikel Arteta plays a certain way, we’re strong on set-pieces, solid, we don’t create a lot.”

Thierry Henry makes sense with his analysis

Henry is essentially telling the fanbase to stop demanding champagne football and embrace the grueling, tactical grind.

At the end of the day, elite knockout football isn’t about earning style points, it’s about pure survival.

Henry, a man who knows exactly what it takes to reach the absolute pinnacle of European football, is fully on board with Arteta’s stubborn, defense-first mentality.

If soaking up pressure and relying on a towering header from a corner is what it takes to finally punch a ticket to another Champions League final, the Arsenal faithful will undoubtedly take it in a heartbeat.

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