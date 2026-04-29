Loan discussed as Chelsea unhappy with youngster's development so far

Liam Delap celebrates with Estevao (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly unhappy with Liam Delap’s development so far and have presented him with the opportunity to go on loan to Strasbourg.

The 23-year-old striker looked like a fine prospect at former club Ipswich Town, but his Chelsea future is already in doubt after just one Premier League goal in 25 games in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

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According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have already been discussing the possibility of Delap going on loan to fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg, though it seems his preference is to snub the loan and stay where he is.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but at this moment in time it would certainly be surprising if Delap were to still be involved in the Chelsea first-team next season after such a worrying lack of impact.

Liam Delap surely needs to leave Chelsea

Delap may still have it in him to have a good career, but for now he just doesn’t look like he’s at the right level for a club with Chelsea’s ambitions.

The England Under-21 international could benefit from going to Strasbourg for more playing time in a less competitive league, or else he could also probably find suitors elsewhere.

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We’ve previously been informed about Delap having interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton, and Sunderland amid uncertainty over his Chelsea future.

All in all, this deal clearly hasn’t worked out for CFC, but it’s hard to know how much of that is Delap’s fault, or an issue with the club.

So many other recent Chelsea signings have also flopped, with other talented young players like Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Andrey Santos, and Jorrel Hato also looking slightly out of place with the west London giants.