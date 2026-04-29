Andy Robertson was linked with leaving Liverpool during the summer transfer window. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Andrew Robertson will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has decided to leave Liverpool.

He has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and it appears that Turkish outfit Fenerbache is keen to secure his signature.

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Fenerbahce want to sign Andrew Robertson

According to a report from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the player’s agent recently flew out to Istanbul for transfer talks with the Turkish outfit. An offer has been made to the player, and Robertson has considered it.

However, talks are currently at a standstill because of the upcoming presidential election in the first week of June. It seems that transfers could be halted until then. In that case, Robertson is expected to choose another. It is highly unlikely that he will wait until June for the Turkish outfit.

Sabuncuoglu wrote on X: “Fenerbahçe brought Andrew Robertson’s agent to Istanbul. A verbal offer was made. The player has taken the offer under consideration, but the talks halted once the election decision was made.”

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Where will Robertson end up?

The Scottish defender has also been linked with English clubs like Tottenham Hotspur. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 32-year-old has been a reliable defender for Liverpool over the years, and he has the quality to compete at a high level. He could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition in the right team.

Even though he is in the twilight of his career, he could prove to be a very good free signing, mainly because of his leadership qualities and winning experience. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.