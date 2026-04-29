Moises Caicedo of Chelsea controls the ball (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Norwegian midfielder Eirik Granaas.

The 15-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal are also monitoring his situation. However, Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed strong interest in the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

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Eirik Granaas is an elite talent

The 15-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for the Premier League clubs. They have a rich history of grooming young players, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

He will add creativity and technical ability to the team. Even though he’s not ready for Premier League football every week, he could be a useful player for them now and an indispensable asset in the long-term.

Graanas is an attacking midfielder who can also operate as a central midfielder.

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Granaas could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for Granaas as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Exposure to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if there is an offer to Fredrikstad FK.

The Norwegian outfit will not want to lose the talented youngster easily, but they could be under pressure to sell if an attractive proposal comes in.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.