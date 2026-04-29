Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds on the 20th minute to commemorate Diogo Jota. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told to make a move for the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Portuguese star has done quite well for the Hammers, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

Fernandes has also been linked with Manchester United. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the West Ham United star.

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Liverpool needs someone like Mateus Fernandes

It is no secret that they need a combative midfielder in the middle of the park. He’s a hard-working player who will help out defensively and add control and composure to the team as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to make a move in the coming weeks.

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby believes that he would be an exceptional acquisition for the club.

Molby said (h/t EOTK): “I think he’s exceptional, and I mean exceptional. That boy ain’t staying at West Ham, regardless of what happens. “He’s got it all. He’s mobile. He’s technically very good. He reminds me a bit of the two Portuguese midfielders who run and dominate at PSG. This boy’s the real deal.”

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Anfield move could tempt Fernandes

Fernandes will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

West Ham is fighting for survival in the Premier League, and the 21-year-old seems to have outgrown them. He deserves to compete at a higher level, and moving to a Champions League-level club would be ideal for him.

Regular football at Liverpool could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with West Ham in the summer. The hammers will not want to lose him easily, and they could demand a premium.