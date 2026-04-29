Yes, Liverpool miss Luis Diaz, but Bayern's front 3 weren't stat-padding like this in the Prem

Luis Diaz with Liverpool and Bayern Munich (Photo by Stu Forster, Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

I’ve made my feelings clear on PSG’s 5-4 win over Bayern Munich already, but it really is worth emphasising just how much some people are overreacting to the crazy numbers being produced by the front three of Bayern in particular.

Much has been made of the supposed declining quality of the Premier League this season, but isn’t Bayern’s dominance, if anything, the clearest example you can have that the English top flight is more competitive than ever?

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Bayern’s entire front three is, after all, made up entirely of former Premier League players. Their most recent arrival is Luis Diaz, who joined from Liverpool last summer, linking up with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane and former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, all of whom are now somehow playing the best football of their careers under former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

? Always a joy to watch Michael Olise play football…? pic.twitter.com/MAhjFzcbnr — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 28, 2026

It might not surprise you to learn that all three of these players have boasted the best numbers in their careers at Bayern, even if they were already clearly very good players during their time in England.

Yes Luis Diaz is great but he wouldn’t be producing numbers like this at Liverpool

Liverpool fans must be regretting the decision to let Diaz go, but here’s just one example of a move to the Bundesliga massively over-stating how good he actually is…

Luis Diaz in 148 games for Liverpool – 57GA Luis Diaz in 45 games for Bayern – 43GA It’s much easier for a Premier League player to adapt and excel in the Bundesliga than a seasoned Bundesliga player can do in the Premier League. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Kane already has half his entire Tottenham goal tally in under three full seasons at Bayern, while Olise has 40 goals in two seasons at the Allianz Arena, following on from a total of 16 in his entire Palace career.

It’s not rocket science, people – playing against weaker opponents domestically means it’s easier to boast crazy numbers, and to have reserves of energy to play expansive, attack-minded football in Europe as well.

Stick slightly less glamorous names like Jeremy Doku and Gabriel Martinelli into the Bayern XI and you’d likely see largely the same transformation.