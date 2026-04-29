Risk of Man United being powerless to prevent star player's transfer as he seeks assurances

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly be heading towards an uncomfortable situation regarding Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd since joining from Sporting Lisbon back in 2020, and he’s approaching the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is now said to be keen to have some assurances from the Red Devils about their ambitions, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Fernandes has a release clause in his contract that would leave United powerless to prevent him leaving if that fee were to be triggered.

Can Bruno Fernandes achieve his ambitions at Manchester United?

Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in world football on his day, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s unsurprisingly keen to win the biggest trophies.

This could become an issue for MUFC, who have not been as competitive as they’d have liked in recent years, and indeed for much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

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There will surely be top clubs out there who could make Fernandes a tempting offer, even if he might be a slightly risky target due to his cost, wages, and age.

The 31-year-old does, however, still boast great numbers even in this flawed United side, as the table below from the Telegraph’s article shows…

Fernandes is not far away from breaking the record for assists in a single Premier League season, so it would certainly make sense for United to keep him.

There has been real improvement made since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager, and perhaps that can give the player hope of being part of a more successful United side in the near future.