Risk of Man United being powerless to prevent star player's transfer as he seeks assurances

Manchester United may reportedly be heading towards an uncomfortable situation regarding Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming summer transfer window.
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The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd since joining from Sporting Lisbon back in 2020, and he’s approaching the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.
Fernandes is now said to be keen to have some assurances from the Red Devils about their ambitions, according to the Telegraph.
The report adds that Fernandes has a release clause in his contract that would leave United powerless to prevent him leaving if that fee were to be triggered.
Can Bruno Fernandes achieve his ambitions at Manchester United?
Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in world football on his day, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s unsurprisingly keen to win the biggest trophies.
This could become an issue for MUFC, who have not been as competitive as they’d have liked in recent years, and indeed for much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.
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There will surely be top clubs out there who could make Fernandes a tempting offer, even if he might be a slightly risky target due to his cost, wages, and age.
The 31-year-old does, however, still boast great numbers even in this flawed United side, as the table below from the Telegraph’s article shows…
Fernandes is not far away from breaking the record for assists in a single Premier League season, so it would certainly make sense for United to keep him.
There has been real improvement made since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager, and perhaps that can give the player hope of being part of a more successful United side in the near future.
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let him leave the team would be far better without him one of the most selfish players lve ever seen its always about me check the amount of misplaced passes l would say he’s number one in that and as a captain don’t get me started on that.
You de smoke cheap igbo!!! Mumu
Your opinion seems several years out of date. How can the guy leading the team in assists be selfish? He could have shot for Uniteds second vs Brentford but instead laid it on a plate for Sesko.
He’s a model professional and by far the most natural choice as captain these days. He works harder than anyone and gives the ball away so much by taking chances to play others in. Without him trying things others will not United would be struggling so hard right now.
that guy calling him selfish must b an enemy of Manchester United. rubbish talk
Seriously, are you for real ?? Bruno has kept this team alive. So, he makes a few errors but all in all he’s the best player we’ve got over the last few years. Nobody is near him for his stats. Every one makes a mistake but at least he tries to change every match he plays in !
well the team was worse without him when he was injured
I am pretty sure that you are not a real Red Devil fan , for saying this guy is a selfish guy , do you what it takes to achieve 19 assists in a season??
Bruno should stay with the reds. Those who are saying he should go are not genuine supporters of Man U. The team needs him. He will also be proud to walk with United to glory one day.
I am pretty sure that you are not a real Red Devil fan , for saying this guy is a selfish guy , do you what it takes to achieve 19 assists in a season??
na drug addict he be nah 🤣🤣