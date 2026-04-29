Michael Carrick applauds the Man United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Turkish international defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 26-year-old left back has done quite well since joining Brighton, and he has been a key player for them. According to a report from Turkish publication Sporx, Manchester United are closely monitoring his development and could look to make a move in the summer.

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Man United could use Ferdi Kadioglu

It is no secret that they need a quality left back. They will need to replace Luke Shaw in the long term, and the Turkish International could be ideal. Kadioglu has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton, and he has the quality to play for a bigger club as well.

Kadioglu was previously linked with Arsenal.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be exciting for Kadioglu. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United is set to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, making them an attractive destination for quality players. Manchester United also wanted Kadioglu last year.

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Kadioglu could fancy a big move

Kadioglu is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He has a contract with the English club until 2028, and Brighton could demand a premium for him. Manchester United will need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and they are unlikely to pay over the odds for the Turkish international.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Brighton over a reasonable deal.

Kadioglu has been a reliable defender in the Premier League, and he has shown that he can impact games on the other end of the pitch as well. The Turkish defender delivered an outstanding performance against Chelsea in his last match, scoring the opening goal and creating multiple opportunities for his teammates.