Manchester United and Manchester City logos on corner flags (Photo by Alex Livesey, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Exequiel Palacios has been linked with a move away from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from FussballDaten, the Bundesliga outfit is not keen on sanctioning his departure, but multiple clubs are keen on securing his services.

He has a contract with them until 2030, and any club interested in him will have to pay at least €50 million to even start negotiations. Palacios has previously been linked with Liverpool.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Man United keen on Exequiel Palacios

According to the report, Manchester United are interested in securing his signature. They believe that his “high pressing intensity and elite passing quality” would be ideal. They have been admirers of Palacios for a while.

Casemiro will leave the club in the summer, and Manchester United needs to replace him properly. They need someone who can shield the back four and allow the central midfielders to operate with more freedom.

The 2022 World Cup winner could be ideal for them. He has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. There is no doubt he could be an outstanding option for Manchester United in the middle of the park.

Manchester United are likely to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they could be an interesting option for the player.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Man City also keen on Palacios

Meanwhile, Manchester City is keen on the player as well. They need someone who can support Rodri, and the South American could be ideal.

Manchester City have been consistently fighting for major trophies, and they have a world-class team. The player would also get to work with Pep Guardiola.

The €50 million asking price is affordable for both clubs, and it will be interesting to see what the player decides if there is a concrete offer from both teams.