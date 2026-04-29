Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United controls the ball (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Ajax attacker Mika Godts at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old winger is a target for Newcastle United as well, and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United have put him firmly on their radar.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on Godts.

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Man United could use Mika Godts

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. They need someone who can add peace and flair to the team. The Belgian has done quite well for Ajax, with 29 goal contributions for the Dutch outfit.

He has the technical attributes to play for a big club, and he could be a future star with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to submit an offer for Godts. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and he could cost a premium.

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Newcastle is also keen on Godts

Newcastle United could use more quality in the wide areas as well. It remains to be seen where the Belgian ends up. He will look to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he should aim to join a club where he starts every week.

At Manchester United, he might have to compete with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Newcastle might be able to provide him with more opportunities.

Godts has shown his quality for Ajax in the European competitions, and he is ready for the next step. Moving to the Premier League could be the ideal step up in his career and accelerate his development.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Manchester United are looking to bring in a central midfielder and a left-back as well. Improving the three positions will be an absolute priority for them in the summer.