Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara has been linked with a move away from Turkey at the end of the season.

According to a report from Italian publication Calciomercato, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the player.

Leeds United were linked with Sara a few months ago.

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Gabriel Sara has done well in Turkey

The 26-year-old Brazilian is in impressive form and has registered 11 goal contributions across all competitions. He could cost around €35-40 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are willing to come forward with an offer for him.

They will also face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It is no secret that Tottenham and Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. A technically gifted central midfielder who can add goals and creativity would be ideal. The 26-year-old has shown his quality in the UEFA Champions League, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market.

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England move could tempt Sara

Sara could justify the investment if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. He has played in England before with Norwich City, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting.

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in England, and they will be hoping to fight for trophies next year. He could be tempted to be a part of their project.

On the other hand, Tottenham is fighting for survival in the Premier League, and a club of their stature should be doing a lot better. They will look to bounce back strongly next year, and the quality signing. The 26-year-old playmaker could add a new dimension to their attack.