Arsenal and Liverpool have been encouraged to make a move for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon is high in demand ahead of the summer transfer window.



Since his arrival from Everton, the electric winger has completely won over the Geordie faithful, transforming from a highly debated signing into an absolute talisman for the club.

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According to a major bombshell dropped by The Athletic, the 25-year-old England international is now “increasingly likely” to pack his bags and leave Tyneside this coming summer.

Despite their massive Saudi-backed war chest, Newcastle simply cannot spend freely without balancing their financial books.

Newcastle United are looking to rebuild squad

To fund a desperately needed squad overhaul and bring in fresh elite talent, the Magpies have to generate significant revenue through player sales.

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Because Gordon’s stock has skyrocketed, having established himself as a regular in the England national team set-up, he is currently one of the few highly liquid assets in the squad who could command a genuinely astronomical transfer fee.

Cashing in on him could essentially fund three or four high-quality signings across the pitch.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are both closely monitoring the England international attacker.

Liverpool, in particular, have been heavily and consistently linked with the winger for over a year.

Arsenal and Liverpool could compete for Gordon

With the Anfield hierarchy constantly looking to refresh their frontline and prepare for life after their aging superstars, bringing in a direct, Premier League-proven attacker with Gordon’s relentless pressing metrics makes perfect sense.

Furthermore, clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are always lurking when a top-tier homegrown talent becomes available.

The premium attached to English players in their prime means Gordon won’t come cheap.

If the Magpies make him available this summer, Gordon could start a bidding war between the top Premier League clubs.

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