Andoni Iraola's stance on the Chelsea job has been revealed amid rising interest

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the disastrous, short-lived tenure of Liam Rosenior, the BlueCo ownership is working overtime behind the scenes to secure a proven, top-flight manager.



A lot of managers are on their shortlist right now, with Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso being the top three managers the Blues are targeting.

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According to the latest inside scoop from Football Insider, departing Bournemouth boss Iraola has rocketed to the top of the shortlist and crucially, the Spanish tactician would reportedly find it practically impossible to reject a formal offer from the West London giants.

Chelsea job is attracting interest from Iraola

On one hand, you are walking into an intensely pressurised, incredibly volatile environment where patience from the boardroom is famously non-existent.

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On the other hand, it is still Chelsea Football Club. For a manager like Iraola, who has spent the last few years performing absolute tactical miracles down on the South Coast, the sheer scale of the Stamford Bridge project is attractive.

The 43-year-old views the Chelsea hot seat as a massive, career-defining opportunity.

Gaining access to BlueCo’s deep transfer war chest and inheriting a squad packed with elite, albeit disjointed, young global talent is a dream scenario for an ambitious coach.

From Chelsea’s perspective, the attraction is completely mutual. The board has fundamentally shifted its recruitment strategy this summer.

They are entirely done gambling on unproven potential and are strictly demanding a manager with a battle-tested Premier League track record.

Spanish manager would be ideal for the Blues

Iraola ticks every single box. His high-octane, heavy-pressing system completely transformed Bournemouth into a fearless top-flight outfit.

Imagine injecting that exact same ruthless, front-foot tactical blueprint into a highly expensive squad that desperately lacks a clear identity.

Iraola knows exactly how to navigate the relentless, punishing English schedule, meaning there would be zero adjustment period, something Chelsea desperately needs as they look to immediately bounce back into Champions League contention.

With Iraola already confirming he is leaving the Vitality Stadium at the end of the current season, he is a highly coveted free agent who won’t cost the club a single penny in compensation fees.

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