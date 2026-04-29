Report: Liverpool and Man United get ready for summer battle to sign €60 million defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window, with both Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly showing strong interest.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old Portuguese international sits near the top of several clubs’ defensive wish lists as teams prepare for major squad reshuffles.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With a €60 million release clause in his contract, Sporting CP are understood to be preparing for the possibility of losing one of their most reliable performers.

Inácio has grown into a key figure for both club and country, and with the FIFA World Cup approaching this summer, his profile is only expected to rise further, potentially making him one of the headline defensive transfers of the window.

Inácio is one of Europe’s most wanted defenders

Inácio has quietly developed into one of the most consistent defenders in Portuguese football over the past few seasons.

A product of Sporting’s renowned academy, he has established himself as a dependable presence in the back line, combining strong defensive awareness with technical ability on the ball.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

This season alone, Inácio has featured in 42 matches across domestic and European competitions, underlining his durability and importance to Sporting’s system.

lubs across Europe are now prioritising defenders who are comfortable in possession, and Inácio fits that description perfectly.

Liverpool and Man United are both looking at defensive options

Liverpool are looking at central defenders due to the uncertain future of Ibrahima Konate and perhaps to find a long term replacement of Virgil Van Dijk.

The club has been exploring long-term solutions capable of maintaining their defensive standards. Inácio’s composure, left-footed balance, and experience in European competitions make him a natural candidate.

Man United, meanwhile, have also been monitoring defensive targets as part of their squad restructuring plans.

Beyond club football, Inácio’s international career continues to gain momentum. He is widely expected to feature prominently for Portugal at the upcoming World Cup, sharing defensive responsibilities with some of the nation’s most experienced players.

Liverpool urged to sacrifice Cody Gakpo in player-plus-cash deal to sign 40-goal monster ‘at all costs’