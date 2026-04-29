Rerurn of the Special One: Jose Mourinho targeted by ex-club to clean the mess

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Just when you think the summer managerial merry-go-round has completely run out of surprises, a massive bombshell drops right in the heart of the Spanish capital.

According to a stunning report from The Athletic, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is actively plotting to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabeu for a jaw-dropping second stint this summer.

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The club has been operating in a state of underlying tension ever since the highly publicised, chaotic departure of Xabi Alonso back in January.

Real Madrid are looking to land Jose Mourinho

The dressing room desperately needs a firm hand, and the board is hunting for an undisputed heavyweight who can instantly command the respect of a squad packed with global superstars.

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Enter Mourinho. The 63-year-old is currently managing Benfica in his native Portugal, where he has been quietly reminding everyone of his incredible ability to organise a team and grind out results.

But while life in Lisbon might be comfortable, the allure of fixing the biggest club in the world is a completely different beast.

Perez has officially pinpointed the Portuguese tactician as his absolute preferred candidate to take the reins.

For many fans, bringing Mourinho back feels like a massive step back in time.

His first stint at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 was pure box office, defined by intense media warfare, bitter clashes with Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona, and a spectacular La Liga title win that broke Barca’s absolute dominance.

Florentino Perez is an admirer of the Portuguese manager

Perez has never hidden his deep admiration for Mourinho. The Madrid president loves a manager who acts as an absolute lightning rod for pressure, completely shielding the board from media scrutiny.

Perez knows exactly what he is getting with Mourinho, no-nonsense discipline, a fierce winning mentality, and guaranteed fireworks.

Prying Mourinho away from Benfica shouldn’t be a massive financial hurdle for a club of Madrid’s immense wealth, making this a very realistic summer swoop.

Whether the modern dressing room can handle Mourinho’s infamously demanding man-management style remains to be seen.

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