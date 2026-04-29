Rio Ferdinand wants Man United to sign 'majestic' midfielder to replace Casemiro

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild under the INEOS is already rapidly taking shape, and the midfield is screaming out for a massive overhaul.



With the club officially confirming that veteran enforcer Casemiro will be packing his bags when his contract expires at the end of June, the hunt for a new, world-class defensive anchor is fully underway.

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According to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Real Madrid powerhouse Aurelien Tchouameni is exactly the kind of “majestic” presence the Red Devils desperately need to finally bring stability back to Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand has an advice for Man United

Speaking recently on his popular YouTube channel, Ferdinand didn’t hold back his sheer admiration for the 26-year-old French international.

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Reflecting on Tchouameni’s commanding performances on the absolute biggest stages, especially highlighting that intense France vs England clash, Ferdinand painted the picture of a completely dominant, plug-and-play superstar who would instantly fix United’s porous midfield.

“Majestic, he was strong. He was so commanding,” Ferdinand raved to his viewers, making it abundantly clear that Man United should target a move for him.

But is a deal actually realistic? Surprisingly, the door to the Bernabeu might just be creaking open.

While Tchouameni has thoroughly justified his £68m price tag since arriving from Monaco in 2022, Real Madrid are reportedly plotting some massive midfield moves of their own this summer.

Florentino Perez is aggressively eyeing up Manchester City’s Rodri or even Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Will Real Madrid allow Tchouameni to leave?

If Madrid manage to land a new marquee midfielder, Tchouameni could suddenly find himself pushed toward the exit door.

For a Man United side that has routinely struggled with midfield control and giving the ball away cheaply, his composure would be an absolute godsend.

Tchouameni knows how to break attacks, keep control of possession and show strength and physicality in the midfield.

As United look to capitalise on their almost-guaranteed Champions League qualification, the summer transfer funds will definitely be there.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS recruitment team are actively looking for long-term statement signings who can instantly raise the floor of the squad.

Ferdinand has hit the nail on the head, if Tchouameni is genuinely on the market, Man United need to be standing at the very front of the queue.

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