Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Real Madrid star and wants to make a summer move

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal appear to be moving early in their search for defensive reinforcements, with Real Madrid left-back Álvaro Carreras emerging as one of their most intriguing targets ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Spanish youngster has attracted attention across Europe, but Arsenal’s interest is believed to be particularly strong as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen squad depth and plan for the future.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With a demanding fixture schedule expected next season, especially if Arsenal continue competing on multiple fronts, reinforcing the full-back positions has become a priority, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Arteta’s willingness to offer Carreras a meaningful role within the squad has made the move increasingly attractive from the player’s perspective.

The defender has made 26 appearances in La Liga for Real Madrid this season.

Carreras fits the long term vision of Mikel Arteta

Carreras has quietly developed into one of the more promising young full-backs in Spanish football.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Carreras is the modern day full-back. He offers rock-solid defensive stability, but he truly shines when he’s bombing forward, hugging the touchline, and adding explosive width to the attack.

In Arsenal’s fluid, possession-heavy system, having a dynamic left-back who can genuinely impact the final third is absolutely crucial.

Arteta is heavily selling him on a long-term project where he will be trusted with regular Premier League minutes to develop into a global star.

Carreras remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2031, that long-term deal doesn’t necessarily rule out a transfer.

Madrid are known for carefully managing young prospects, but they also tend to make calculated decisions if a player’s pathway to regular minutes becomes limited.

With strong competition already present in Madrid’s defensive ranks, Carreras may see a move as an opportunity to accelerate his development.

Arsenal face competition from top European clubs

Arsenal are not alone in the race. Manchester United, Juventus, and Napoli have all been linked with monitoring the defender’s situation.

These clubs are also looking to strengthen their defensive units, making competition inevitable if Carreras becomes available.

Still, reports indicate Arsenal may hold an advantage thanks to their willingness to offer consistent playing opportunities alongside a strong financial package.

From Real Madrid’s perspective, Carreras is viewed as a long-term investment, meaning any transfer would likely require a convincing offer.

Arsenal, however, are known for targeting young players who fit their long-term vision, and this pursuit appears to follow that same blueprint.

World-class manager speaks out as 28-G/A phenomenon is “wanted by Arsenal”