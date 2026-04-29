From Spain: Barcelona chief Deco eyeing five Tottenham stars in potential transfer blitz

Xavi Simons celebrates during Tottenham's draw vs Brighton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

You increasingly get the sense that Tottenham’s very existence is on the line as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

As Spurs remain in the bottom three with just four games remaining, there is unsurprisingly growing talk of huge numbers of their best players leaving if they end up dropping down to the Championship.

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According to the latest from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona director Deco has his eye on as many as five of Tottenham’s current players – Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Xavi Simons, and Lucas Bergvall.

Needless to say, getting relegated is bad enough for Spurs, but if they also lost all of those players in one go it would be extremely difficult for the north Londoners to rebuild their side and come back up as soon as possible.

Are Tottenham’s flops good enough for Barcelona?

Realistically, it seems highly unlikely that Barca would be able to sign all five of those players mentioned, not least because the Catalan giants have financial issues that will restrict what they can do without also selling players.

It makes sense, however, that Deco would be looking at Spurs’ current situation and eyeing up a few candidates for a summer raid.

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It’s still worth asking, however, if these players are actually good enough for an elite European side like Barcelona after struggling so badly with THFC.

After all, if these players have performed so poorly that a big club like Spurs might actually be relegated, then serious questions have to be asked about not only their ability, but their mentality.

Still, some of the names there, such as Simons and Bergvall in particular, are young enough that they could learn from this difficult experience and improve as they continue developing, perhaps also benefiting from working in a more settled environment and with better coaches and players around them.