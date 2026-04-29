Tottenham are plotting a shock summer swoop for Man United forward if they avoid relegation

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future is getting a lot of attention as Mancherster United and Barcelona hold talks to decide his future.



The 28-year-old forward has been enjoying a revitalising loan spell over in Catalonia, but his long-term future is currently hanging completely in the balance.

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Just when it looked like a straightforward shootout between a permanent stay at Barcelona or a highly awkward return to Manchester United, a massive wildcard has entered the chat.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham have officially registered a “genuine interest” in bringing the England international back to the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford to Tottenham?

The financial issues at Barcelona have opened the door for Tottenham to join the race for the English attacker.

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While manager Hansi Flick reportedly loves what Rashford brings to his high-intensity system, the Barca hierarchy is getting serious cold feet.

They are heavily reluctant to trigger the pre-agreed €30 million option to buy. Instead of simply paying the fee, Joan Laporta and his team are predictably trying to haggle the price down or engineer a cheeky second loan deal.

That financial hesitation has essentially put Rashford right back on the open market, and Tottenham are sniffing a massive market opportunity.

However, this sensational North London move comes with one crucial condition: Tottenham must survive the drop.

Spurs are involved in a relegation battle

Spurs are currently embroiled in a terrifying, nightmare scenario at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Rashford, armed with his explosive pace and proven Premier League pedigree, would instantly become the face of a new-look Tottenham attack, completely rejuvenating a fanbase that has suffered all year.

The INEOS regime is desperately looking to cash in on homegrown talent to generate pure profit for their own massive summer rebuild.

If Barcelona continues to drag their feet over a permanent deal and Tottenham manages to secure their top-flight survival, a lucrative move to London might just be the perfect escape route for Rashford.

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