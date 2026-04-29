Talks planned: Man United star made available as two major clubs eye transfer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload Manuel Ugarte ahead of a major summer shake-up for the team. His representative, Jorge Chijane, will meet with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss options for a possible exit from the club, reports Rodri Vazquez.

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See below for a post on X from Vazquez, who states that Ugarte is attracting interest ahead of this summer, with Man Utd making him available for a relatively low asking price of €28m…

? ATENCIÓN | Manuel Ugarte con las horas contadas en Manchester United. ?? Jorge Chijane se reunirá en los próximos días con Jorge Méndes para tratar de avanzar en la salida del volante uruguayo. ??????? El equipo inglés pretende una negociación por una venta definitiva cercana a… pic.twitter.com/zu6nM01oYk — Rodri Vázquez (@RodriVazquez95) April 28, 2026

The Uruguayan midfielder looked like a hopeful signing for the Red Devils when he first joined in 2024, but has failed to make waves in the Premier League.

Now, United are looking to sell Ugarte for close to €28m, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli currently the teams reported as expressing the most interest.

A disappointing signing

After being signed from Paris Saint-Germain for £50.5m, Ugarte has failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd. According to The Athletic, the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was particularly unimpressed by the 24-year-old’s performance against Leeds United on April 13. Man Utd lost the League game 2-1.

While interim manager Michael Carrick has reinvigorated the club, improving the performance of a number of struggling players, Ugarte has been unable to establish himself in the starting line-up. As things stand, the Red Devils are likely to sell Ugarte at a significant loss.

TeamTalk claim that the midfielder is also ready to leave, and that Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are very interested in the player.

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Ugarte exit one of many from United

Man United are gearing up for a major summer rebuild. They have all-but wrapped up qualification for the Champions League, and now have an ambitious eye on the next season.

They will be looking to sign two new central midfielders, a centre-back, left-back and left winger – but, first, they need to shift some of the dead weight that has built up. The Sun reports that Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee will also be free to find new clubs.