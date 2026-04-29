Alisson Becker hugs Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

He has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool over the years, and losing him could be a blow. Liverpool are already set to lose Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson in the summer.

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Liverpool cannot lose Alisson Becker

Losing too many important players in one window could be detrimental for the club. This has been a disappointing season for the Reds, and they will be expected to bounce back strongly next season. A club of their stature should be pushing for the league title consistently.

They need leaders on the team, in addition to fresh talent. The Brazilian goalkeeper is a key pillar in the dressing room for Liverpool, and they cannot afford to lose him just yet.

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Virgil van Dijk on Alisson rumours

Club captain Virgil van Dijk has now opened up on the transfer speculations surrounding the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Van Dijk on Alisson’s future (h/t James Pearce): “We have been through everything together, positive things and some negative things unfortunately as well, so it would definitely be a big blow and a miss, but I don’t think it’s a good idea to think ahead about what could or could not happen. “He’s very important for me as one of the leaders in the team, and he is very important on the pitch because he is, in my opinion, the best goalkeeper in the world. “He’s trying to be back as soon as possible to help us for the last four games, and that’s our main focus. Whatever happens after that is not something you should ask me. Would I love him to stay? Of course, there’s no doubt about that.”

He has been linked with a move to Italy in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if Alisson is willing to return to Italian football in the summer. He is a world-class goalkeeper, and his departure would certainly weaken Liverpool.