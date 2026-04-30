Deal "on the horizon" as 13-goal midfielder packing bags for Arsenal transfer

Arsenal logo on flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to be making progress on a transfer deal for highly-rated Red Star Belgrade wonderkid Vasilije Kostov.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season in Serbia, scoring 13 goals in all competitions to establish himself as one of Europe’s top talents.

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According to Sportinjo, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest in Kostov, with the Gunners now reported as leading the race for his signature.

A source in their story suggests Arsenal are ready to pay €12m to sign Kostov, with an agreement close on a deal that could end up reaching a total package worth €20m.

Arsenal on verge of agreement for Vasilije Kostov transfer

“Arsenal could hardly wait and offered 12,000,000 euros,” the source is quoted as saying.

“The leaders of the London club knew that Zvezda would ask for more, so they offered generous bonuses and a percentage of future sales.

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“There are still details to be worked out, but with all the add-ons, the transfer could exceed 20,000,000 euros, so a deal is on the horizon.”

Kostov is also described as packing his bags to make the move to Arsenal, potentially heading to London this week.

Arsenal doing smart work on the transfer market

Recruiting elite young players like this looks like an important step for Arsenal, who could do with getting better at buying low and selling high.

Even if the priority has to be building a winning team for Mikel Arteta, modern football also means balancing the books and meeting Financial Fair Play regulations is hugely important.

Kostov looks like he has the potential to have a fine career, and though there’ll be competition for places at Arsenal, it could be that he’ll ultimately end up being someone they can sell for a significant profit later.