Sources: Man United & Liverpool face obstacle to complete potential €90m transfer

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Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid
Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

I’ve been looking into one of the big transfer rumours that’s taken off in the last week or so, and I’m happy to be able to provide an update on the Aurelien Tchouameni saga after speaking with top sources.

Having consulted contacts close to the agents industry, plus other colleagues in the media, I’ve been able to put a bit of a picture together on the Tchouameni transfer saga.

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When I first looked into the story a few days ago I was given the impression that links between Manchester United and Tchouameni were not that concrete, and that the reason for some uncertainty lies with the fact that Real Madrid will be changing manager this summer.

These situations often lead to stories snowballing a bit, and my understanding remains that Tchouameni is seen as much more likely to stay and sign a new contract at the Bernabeu than to leave the club this summer.

Aurelian Tchouameni admired by Premier League clubs

However, clearly there’s some degree of truth to talk of Man United appreciating Tchouameni and keeping an eye on his situation. It’s not necessarily the case that he’s one of their top targets, and he’s not expected to be available this summer, but of course he’s a name that’s going to be discussed internally.

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United are widely expected to target two midfielders this summer, so their list of targets is a long one, especially as rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal could also all be shopping for new signings in that position. That just makes it all the more likely that the Red Devils will need to cast their net as wide as possible in case their preferred targets don’t work out.

I can add, by the way, that Liverpool also still have an interest in Tchouameni, dating back to when they were really keen to sign him from Monaco. Again, this is not exactly surprising and doesn’t mean a move is happening, but things can change quickly in football, so if Los Blancos decide they want to make a few sales under a new manager, then we can expect United and Liverpool to be sniffing around for Tchouameni.

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The France international has shone during his time in the Spanish capital, and would not come cheap if he were to leave.

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While there is not an ‘asking price’ for him as such, my sources indicate that, with two years remaining on his current contract, interested clubs would have to pay around €80-90m for what Real feel is one of the best players in the world in his position.

The plan, however, is very much to give Tchouameni a new deal, extending his stay in Madrid until 2031. Talks have not begun yet, but are expected after the end of the season, with Bernabeu sources all confident he’ll be staying.

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