Sources: Man United & Liverpool face obstacle to complete potential €90m transfer

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

I’ve been looking into one of the big transfer rumours that’s taken off in the last week or so, and I’m happy to be able to provide an update on the Aurelien Tchouameni saga after speaking with top sources.

Having consulted contacts close to the agents industry, plus other colleagues in the media, I’ve been able to put a bit of a picture together on the Tchouameni transfer saga.

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When I first looked into the story a few days ago I was given the impression that links between Manchester United and Tchouameni were not that concrete, and that the reason for some uncertainty lies with the fact that Real Madrid will be changing manager this summer.

These situations often lead to stories snowballing a bit, and my understanding remains that Tchouameni is seen as much more likely to stay and sign a new contract at the Bernabeu than to leave the club this summer.

Aurelian Tchouameni admired by Premier League clubs