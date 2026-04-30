Video: Row erupts between Diego Simeone and Arsenal star after controversial CL semi-final

Ben White clashes with Diego Simeone (Marca)

As if there wasn’t enough drama on the pitch between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid last night, things also boiled over between Ben White and Diego Simeone after the game.

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The Gunners came away with a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie, and while that’s a very decent result on paper, there’ll be some bad blood after two controversial penalty decisions.

On top of that, it seems Arsenal defender White angered Atletico boss Simeone by walking over the club crest as he went towards the tunnel, which some see as a sign of disrespect.

Watch below for the incident, captured by Marca, as Simeone angrily approaches White after seeing him walking on the club badge…

? Wow…Diego Simeone was NOT happy with Arsenal's Ben White after the game…?? ? via @MARCAinENGLISH pic.twitter.com/QRIHPmrfLI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 30, 2026

Video from Marca In English

White was seemingly in no mood to be confronted in this way, and it led to others getting involved, though what happened after that is a little unclear.

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Arsenal close to Champions League final

Arsenal haven’t been at their best recently, so to come away with a draw away from home against a top team like Atletico Madrid is surely a big positive as they chase an appearance in what would be only their second Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead through a penalty from Viktor Gyokeres just before half time, but Julian Alvarez ended up equalising from the spot in the second half.

There was controversy about the Alvarez penalty as it looked a very harsh handball decision, similar to the one awarded to Paris Saint-Germain that divided opinion in the game against Bayern Munich the night before.

Arsenal were then denied a second penalty, with the referee initially awarding the spot kick for a foul on Eberechi Eze before then overturning the decision after a VAR check.

Still, AFC will surely now be confident of finishing the job at the Emirates Stadium next week and setting up an intriguing potential final against one of PSG or Bayern.