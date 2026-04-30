Report: Chelsea making big effort to lure manager who's unsure about the job

There's a Chelsea transfer update on Liam Delap (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are seriously eyeing up Porto head coach Francesco Farioli to fill the vacant managerial position, but the 37-year-old rising star is less than keen.

After the abrupt exit of manager Liam Rosenior earlier this month, the club is frantically searching for a long-term replacement, with Farioli high up on their list, according to TEAMtalk.

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The Italian coach has quickly risen to prominence, winning an impressive 37 of his 50 games in charge at Porto. The Portuguese club are currently closing in on their first league title in four years.

Farioli’s immediate impact in his debut campaign at Porto has seen him handed a new contract that runs until 2028. This is likely to be an obstacle for Chelsea, since it contains a €20m (£17.3m) release clause, as reported by Record.

Farioli rules out move

A bigger problem for the West London giants is that Farioli doesn’t seem tempted by the offer. When asked, “can you guarantee to Porto fans that, even if you receive a strong offer from Chelsea, you will stay at Porto?”, Farioli replied, “yeah, absolutely.”

? Francesco Farioli will stay at Porto, as always planned. “Can you guarantee to Porto fans that, even if you receive a strong offer from Chelsea, you will stay at Porto?” ? #CFC Farioli: “Yeah, absolutely.” ??? pic.twitter.com/efZW41IOxN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2026

The sought-after coach told Sport TV: “I’m the coach of Porto, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Chelsea are considering other options

Farioli is only one of several names in the mix. According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are planning to undergo a thorough recruitment process and do not want to rush their next appointment.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is another serious contender. Iraola will leave his current position when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The club is also looking at Fulham manager Marco Silva.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has likewise been linked with the vacant role, but reports suggest his sights are set on a return to Arsenal in the long-term, according to Kaveh Solhekol.

Chelsea cautious after Rosenior’s exit

Chelsea will want to take their time in finding a long-term replacement, after Rosenior’s short tenure at the club. The 41-year-old originally signed a six-year contract with the Blues.

His time at the club was suddenly cut short amid rumours of friction between himself and the players.

His dismissal came after an emergency board meeting, following Chelsea’s disastrous 3-0 loss to Brighton, marking their fifth Premier League defeat in a row without scoring a single goal.

Rosenior could receive as much as £24m following the break of his contract, according to BBC Sport.