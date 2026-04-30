Fabrizio Romano shares photo that will fuel major Arsenal transfer story

Mikel Arteta with Atletico Madrid players (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano is one of the most trusted journalists in football transfer news, and not one to drop hints lightly, so this Julian Alvarez and Mikel Arteta post was certainly…a choice.

See below as Romano has posted on X to fuel the Alvarez to Arsenal transfer speculation, as he shared a photo of Gunners boss Arteta with the Argentina international after last night’s Champions League semi-final first leg in Spain…

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? Mikel Arteta and Julián Álvarez at full time. pic.twitter.com/29c1KLPdUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2026

Of course, it may be that Romano is simply sharing an image showing good sportsmanship between two professionals after a big game they were both involved in, but in the social media era we tend to know that hints like this are usually deliberate.

Romano has previously played down Alvarez transfer talk, but he’s obviously aware of it, so to then add fuel to the fire with this image suggests that perhaps it could be something to watch after all.

Julian Alvarez impressed against Arsenal

Alvarez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in last night’s 1-1 in Madrid, and forced a good save from David Raya in the first half.

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The 26-year-old generally put in another eye-catching display for Atletico in what has been a really strong season from him.

It’s easy to see why Arsenal might be interested in Alvarez, who has also already shown he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League from his previous spell at Manchester City.

Viktor Gyokeres was also on the score-sheet last night, but it’s not been the most convincing first season for him at the Emirates Stadium, so an addition like Alvarez would surely be useful.

Read more here about how we rated Alvarez to Arsenal with our Transfer Fit rating system!