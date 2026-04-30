Confirmed: Kobbie Mainoo signs new Man United contract and sends strong message to fans

Kobbie Mainoo warming up for Man United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo has officially signed a new Manchester United contract until 2031, declaring that he’s hungry for more success at Old Trafford.

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Describing Man Utd as “my club” in an emotional announcement video, Mainoo explained how important it is for him to keep on representing the Red Devils after coming up through their academy.

Watch below for the video put out on United’s X page this afternoon confirming the good news, which will delight United fans everywhere after there had been some speculation over the England international’s future earlier this season…

???? One of our own. Kobbie Mainoo is here to stay ? pic.twitter.com/GQi2uJaqQG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2026

Mainoo was out of the team under previous manager Ruben Amorim, and this led to interest from Chelsea as it looked like the youngster could have to leave in order to play regular first-team football.

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Kobbie Mainoo – a future Manchester United captain?

Mainoo has benefited a lot, however, from Michael Carrick’s arrival as interim manager, with the MUFC legend instantly bringing Mainoo back into his starting line up.

The 21-year-old has great qualities and looks like he could grow into a real leader at United, perhaps one day being a serious contender to wear the captain’s armband.

United fans will be delighted to see that Mainoo is now committing his future to the club for what should be the start of an exciting new era as the team looks to be improving a lot on the field as they have all but sealed Champions League qualification for next season.