Swap deal? Man United have two players they could use in bid to sign Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United are being linked again with AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, and could even have players who’d be tempting to the Italian club in a potential swap deal.

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Leao has shone during his time in Serie A and looks like he could be an upgrade on Matheus Cunha in this Man Utd front three, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that there’s fresh speculation about a possible move to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has recently been linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Mail and Calciomercato and it could even be that there’s a new twist to this saga.

According to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan could be offered the likes of Marcus Rashford or Manuel Ugarte as part of a deal for Leao, while the Rossoneri also have an interest in Joshua Zirkzee.

Would Rafael Leao transfer be a risk for Manchester United?

Leao has his qualities, but there’s perhaps an argument that a few factors make this a potentially risky deal for United.

Rafael Leao TOTAL SCORE: 11/25 Transfer fee * Performance *** Achievements *** Career phase ** Squad need **

We recently scored Leao to United just 11/25 using our Transfer Fit rating system, though perhaps we could up that score a bit if MUFC were able to save money using players as part of this deal.

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Leao has nine goals and three assists for Milan this season, and one imagines he’d find the Premier League a big step up from Serie A.

Overall, it’s hard to imagine him setting the world alight in English football based on his current numbers, even if he is a player with undoubtedly impressive natural ability and skill.

Those attributes alone don’t necessarily guarantee success in the Premier League, though, so United should probably explore alternatives to what could be an expensive deal.